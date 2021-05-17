PUMA reveals Olympique Marseille Home kit

Global sports company PUMA has today revealed the new Olympique de Marseille Home kit for the 21/22 season to be worn by the Men’s, Women’s and youth teams.

The new kit celebrates a defining period in the club’s history, one where Marseille claimed European victory on the grandest stage of all.

The colors of Marseille run in the veins of the club’s supporters. Throughout their lives, they share a visceral passion that brings the city to life and inspires the players. A truly special spirit that makes Olympique de Marseille a unique club that continues to reinvent itself.

Throughout its history, all the great teams have been driven by the inner vitality that makes the difference. The new jersey represents the bridge between the glorious past and the promising future.

The new white jersey reinterprets the V-neck that was in vogue at the time, while blue stripes on the sleeve add a modern touch. Blue panels on the side of the jersey compliment the stripes, bringing power and fluidity to the jersey. The city’s coat of arms is displayed on the neckline to honor the heritage and history of Marseille.

The new Home jersey combines 100% recycled polyester with advanced PUMA dryCELL thermoregulation technology to ensure uncompromising fit and mobility, keeping the athlete dry and comfortable. The jersey integrates an Ultra-light jacquard structure into the back of the jersey to enhance breathability during intense performance.

Marseille flows through the blood with the new Olympique de Marseille Home kit available for R1099 and stockists include PUMA.com, PUMA stores and selected retailers.