PUMA unveils 'Move Like Milan' AC Milan kit

Global sports company PUMA has today unveiled the new AC Milan 2021/22 Home kit to be worn by the Women’s, Men’s and youth teams.

For the first time in Serie A history, a Women’s team will debut a club’s Home kit on pitch when AC Milan’s Women’s team take on Sassuolo in their penultimate Serie A fixture next weekend. The Men’s team will follow by wearing the new Home kit on May 16 against Cagliari at the San Siro.

The new AC Milan Home kit takes inspiration from the energy, creativity and style of Milan. The new kit celebrates what it means to ‘Move Like Milan’, reflecting the rapid acceleration of the city’s culture as Milan reinvents itself. With respect to tradition and a commitment to innovation, ‘Move Like Milan’ is to move with passion and elegance striving to be more than a just a football club.

The jersey features Milan’s iconic red and black stripes reinterpreted at various widths in a single, symmetrical design, celebrating the creative balance of tradition and modernity giving rise to a new Milan, from the pitch to the streets to the city skyline.

As a horizon of modern skyscrapers emerges in the city, so does a new state of mind. The Milanese are embracing international influences at a striking pace, setting their sights on the future, eager to spark a new era of creativity and innovation for the ever-elegant metropolis.

The two captains of AC Milan’s Women’s team and Men’s team, Valentina Giacinti and Alessio Romagnoli shared their comments on the new Home kit designed by PUMA.

Giacinti said, 'I’m really excited to be wearing this kit on the pitch for the first time in our next game. I love the design, modern yet traditional, and how it has been influenced by the city of Milan.'

Romagnoli added, 'Wearing the red and black colours day in and day out gives me immense pride. The new kit looks really modern, and you can truly see where the inspiration for the stripes comes from – it is a great representation of Milan’s new and expanding skyline.'

'AC Milan as a club is a mirror of the energy and spirit of the city of Milan,' said Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer at AC Milan. 'We are very proud to be launching our new Home kit today and debuting it on the pitch for the first time with our Women’s team. Once again PUMA’s new jersey captures the true essence of Milan, a unique blend of football, fashion and culture that truly sets this club and this city apart.'

Established in 2018, AC Milan’s Women’s team represents a bold new era in the club’s rich history and an important part of the vision and the future of the club with its identity, values and objectives, which has already generated value on and off the pitch just three years since its creation. Through PUMA’s #SheMovesUs platform, PUMA embrace the club’s commitment to support and celebrate Women’s football by debuting the new Home kit on-pitch with the AC Milan Women’s team.

'Together, AC Milan and PUMA celebrate women who move together to achieve and connect – through sport, culture and values,' said Matthias Baeumer, General Manager BU Teamsport. 'AC Milan is built on innovation, community, integrity and inclusiveness and we wanted to celebrate the representation of this historic club and the changing identity of the city of Milan in both our kit design and our communication, by elevating AC Milan Women’s team.'

In celebration of the ‘Move Like Milan’ Home kit campaign, PUMA and AC Milan have embraced the creative spirit of the club and the city by partnering with three Milanese design and fashion Universities to deliver a series of workshops and design masterclasses, hosted by leading PUMA creatives to help mentor the next generation of young designers.

The new AC Milan Home jersey combines 100% recycled polyester with advanced PUMA dryCELL thermoregulation technology to ensure uncompromising fit and mobility, keeping the athlete dry and comfortable. The jersey integrates an Ultra-light jacquard structure into the back of the jersey to enhance breathability during intense performance.

The new AC Milan Home kit will be available from June 17 at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, Totalsports, The Cross Trainer, Studio 88 and select retailers for R1099.