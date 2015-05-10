QPR confirm Sandro visa wrangle

QPR's attempts to salvage their Premier League status have been hit with Brazil midfielder Sandro unlikely to play a part in their run-in due to an issue with his work permit.

A report on Sunday claimed Sandro's involvement later in the day at Manchester City was in doubt due to his British residency visa expiring.

And the Loftus Road club confirmed that the 26-year-old – limited to 17 appearances this season by a knee injury – will not be selected while the issue remains unresolved.

A statement read: "The club can confirm it was informed by the Home Office on Thursday 7th May that there is an issue with Sandro's UK Residency Visa.



"The club are working with Sandro and the Home Office to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. While this is ongoing, the club have been advised not to select Sandro for match involvement."