QPR’s promotion hopes take another hit with defeat at Preston

Preston dealt free-falling QPR’s top-six hopes a massive blow as they battled to a 2-1 victory at Deepdale.

Goals either side of the break from Emil Riis – his 18th of the season – and Cameron Archer sealed all three points for the Lancashire side.

The Hoops had several chances to get back into the game but only had an Andre Gray penalty in stoppage time to show for their efforts.

They drop to 10th, six points behind the play-off places, after a seventh defeat in their last eight Championship games.

Preston’s victory was their third in a row at home and they sit just two points further back in 12th.

Ryan Lowe brought Ali McCann into the side for Brad Potts in Preston’s only change from the derby win over Blackpool in midweek.

Injury problems plagued the London side once again, as Keiren Westwood withdrew shortly before kick-off – he was replaced by 19-year-old Murphy Mahoney, who made his senior debut.

The visitors had the first big chance of the game after 13 minutes when the ball deflected to Andre Dozzell in the area, but he was denied by a smart block from the keeper.

Ilias Chair then saw an effort fly wide from a tight angle as Rangers continued to look the more likely to grab the opener.

The home defence played the ball straight to Chair, whose low drive was tipped away by Daniel Iversen before Dozzell saw another effort fly wide.

However, in the 42nd minute, Preston found a way through – top scorer Riis beating Jimmy Dunne to Andrew Hughes’ cross and flicking the ball beyond Mahoney.

QPR went close again, with Iversen pulling off a wonderful save to deny Dunne just before the break.

Archer made it two just five minutes into the second half with his sixth goal in 11 games. The forward, on loan from Aston Villa, saw his shot from 15 yards deflected into the top corner after cutting in from the right-hand side.

Goalkeeper Iversen was in inspired form at the other end of the pitch, making a stunning stop following an almighty scramble to prevent Lyndon Dykes from reducing the deficit.

Mahoney showed his inexperience in the 68th minute, spilling a shot to Sean Maguire in the area, but he was sharp to block the Irishman’s rebound.

The keeper was called into action again four minutes later to deny Archer when Preston broke forward.

Rangers then had their best chance of the half through Gray, but Iversen stood tall once again to frustrate the visitors.

They finally got on the scoresheet in added time through a penalty from Gray, but it was too little too late.