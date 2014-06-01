Queiroz trims Iran World Cup squad down to 24

Beikzadeh sustained a calf injury in a 0-0 draw with Montenegro on Monday, and the Iran Football Federation is awaiting news of a medical report.

However, even if Beikzadeh is cleared to play in Brazil, his replacement Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh is expected to travel with the squad.

Forward Mohammad Reza Khalatbari is a surprise omission, having been a regular during Iran's qualifying campaign.

There is also no place for winger Sardar Azmoun, a reported transfer target for Arsenal, while goalkeeper Sosha Makani and striker Mehdi Sharifi also miss out.

Iran begin their Group F campaign against Nigeria on June 16, while Argentina and Bosnia-Herzegovina are also in their pool.