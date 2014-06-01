Queiroz trims Iran World Cup squad down to 24
Carlos Queiroz has trimmed Iran's squad down to 24, and is waiting on the fitness of Hashem Beikzadeh before naming his final list.
Beikzadeh sustained a calf injury in a 0-0 draw with Montenegro on Monday, and the Iran Football Federation is awaiting news of a medical report.
However, even if Beikzadeh is cleared to play in Brazil, his replacement Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh is expected to travel with the squad.
Forward Mohammad Reza Khalatbari is a surprise omission, having been a regular during Iran's qualifying campaign.
There is also no place for winger Sardar Azmoun, a reported transfer target for Arsenal, while goalkeeper Sosha Makani and striker Mehdi Sharifi also miss out.
Iran begin their Group F campaign against Nigeria on June 16, while Argentina and Bosnia-Herzegovina are also in their pool.
