Rabiot remains uncertain of his future at PSG

Teenager Rabiot made 12 league starts for PSG this season, scoring two goals, as Laurent Blanc's side retained their Ligue 1 title.

With his current deal due to expire in 2015, the 19-year-old has yet to make a decision about his future, and insists there is no rush to enter discussions with the club.

"For now, I do not want to talk about it (his contract)," Rabiot told Le Parisien. "It is always on stand-by, there is nothing.

"It's just a matter of time. This has nothing to do with money or stuff like that.

"I have not made a decision about my future, the season has just ended."

The 2013-14 campaign was Rabiot's first in PSG's senior squad after he spent the previous season on loan at Toulouse.