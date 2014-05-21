Rabiot remains uncertain of his future at PSG
Adrien Rabiot remains uncertain of his future at Paris Saint-Germain as he enters the final year of his contract.
Teenager Rabiot made 12 league starts for PSG this season, scoring two goals, as Laurent Blanc's side retained their Ligue 1 title.
With his current deal due to expire in 2015, the 19-year-old has yet to make a decision about his future, and insists there is no rush to enter discussions with the club.
"For now, I do not want to talk about it (his contract)," Rabiot told Le Parisien. "It is always on stand-by, there is nothing.
"It's just a matter of time. This has nothing to do with money or stuff like that.
"I have not made a decision about my future, the season has just ended."
The 2013-14 campaign was Rabiot's first in PSG's senior squad after he spent the previous season on loan at Toulouse.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.