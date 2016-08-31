Rafinha could face Barcelona exit

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha concedes he could move on from the Spanish champions if he does not get enough playing time this season.

Barca boss Luis Enrique has boosted his midfield ranks in the off-season, bringing in Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes.

That could potentially mean less minutes on the field for the 23-year-old Rafinha, who spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury last season.

The Brazilian - part of the men's team that won gold at the Olympic Games in Rio - said he could move away from the Camp Nou in search of regular football.

"I am not thinking about leaving. The truth is that I want to be here at Barca," he told Catalunya Radio.

"Logically, if I do not get minutes on the pitch, well it is normal that a player wants to play.

He added: "The best thing for a footballer, the normal thing, is to want to be on the pitch.

"If that doesn't happen here, there is no problem in me going on loan elsewhere.

"But I will give my all to get playing time at Barca."