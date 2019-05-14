Rafinha to follow Robben and Ribery out of Bayern Munich

Rafinha has become the latest long-serving player to announce he is leaving Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old right-back has made 266 appearances for Bayern since signing from Genoa in 2011 but, like veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, will depart the Allianz Arena in the summer.

The Brazilian said: “The eight years have been wonderful, I’ve had some great moments here. The treble in 2013 was special. All things come to an end eventually.”

Dutchman Robben, 35, also bid farewell to the Bavarian giants at a press conference held on Tuesday.

“Ten years is a long time,” he said. “I think it’s a good sign when the time goes by so quickly. It shows that the time was special, that you had fun and felt happy here.”

Former France international Ribery is also on his way out after scoring more than 100 goals for the club.

Bayern head into Saturday’s final round of the Bundesliga season with a two-point lead over title rivals Borussia Dortmund and will also contest the DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig on May 25.