Raheem Sterling in frame to be named England captain for Nations League semi-final

Manchester City's domestic treble winning star may cap off his most prolific season yet by leading his national team out for the first time.

The honour would coincide with his 50th cap for England at just age 24 – during which time he's scored eight goals and assisted 14.

Gareth Southgate has before remarked on Sterling's "maturity and influence" within the England set up – although sources in the camp suggest the manager has not yet made a call on who will captain the side this week.

If it happens, the move would be the latest in a long line of personal achievements and accolades this season for Sterling, including PFA Young Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

NOW TRY...

What success – or failure – in the Nations League could mean for England

Quiz! Can you name the Portugal and France line-ups from the Euro 2016 final?