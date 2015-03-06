Raiola brushes off Ibra-Cavani rift rumours

The Sweden star has endured a frustrating season through injury, though he has still plundered 17 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

PSG have also been inconsistent this season, a high number of draws preventing them from pulling away in the Ligue 1 title race.

The early part of their campaign was also overshadowed by rumours of a falling out between their star strikers, with claims the pair would not pass to each other highlighting supposed tensions.

Coach Laurent Blanc was also moved to challenge the duo to work as more of a partnership, but Raiola sees no issue in their relationship.

"Zlatan is only interested in one thing: winning with PSG," Raiola told RMC.

"There are no pro-Zlatan and pro-Cavani [camps] in the team. Today, Zlatan is still the leader of PSG. Everyone sees it.

"He respects Cavani and vice versa.

"Everything else, it does not exist, these are stories invented by the press.

"In a locker room, there is a natural hierarchy. From the information I have, the locker room at PSG is a great locker room."

Raiola also commented on his client's future, with Ibrahimovic's PSG contract set to expire at the end of next season.

Though Ibrahimovic will turn 34 later this year, Raiola sees no reason why he cannot go on at the top level for years to come.

The Italian added: "He is happy in Paris. He tries to do his best all the time. I think he's in great shape.

"Does it end at PSG? I do not know.

"He still has to work eight years. We reached an agreement. He worked 15 for him. Now he will work his last eight years for me.

"It means that his career will last eight years. I do not know if he will stay eight years at PSG. But he can play up to 42 or 43 years old."