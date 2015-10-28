Raiola: Pogba could still join Barcelona

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says his client could still join Barcelona, despite Joan Laporta losing out in the club's latest presidential election.

Laporta, who served as president of the Catalan giants from 2003 to 2010, had sought to return to the post, claiming he would be able to lure the France international star from Juventus to Camp Nou.

Incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu defeated Laporta in the July elections, while former Manchester United midfielder Pogba has remained in Turin, despite reported interest from elsewhere in Europe during the off-season transfer window.

Speaking to RMC, Raiola did not dismiss the prospect of his 22-year-old client one day making the move to La Liga.

"Pogba at Barca, it's still possible," he said.

"It is not [dependent on] the arrival of Laporta. Now let's see what the Barca project [produces] and also the desire [of] Pogba.

"For, let us not forget that Paul chose to stay at Juventus. He decided to stay and we have to respect his will. But, all doors are open."

Raiola claimed in the same interview that Juventus rejected bids of €85million from Germany, Spain and England in the off-season, with the Serie A title-holders' asking price estimated to be €100m.