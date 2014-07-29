Rakitic: It's not all about front three at Barca

Croatia playmaker Rakitic arrived at Camp Nou earlier this month, having helped Sevilla to Europa League glory in May.

The midfielder was soon joined at Barca by Suarez, who moved from Liverpool to link up with Messi and Neymar in what could prove a potentially devastating three-pronged attack.

Barcelona are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2013-14 season, in which they only lifted the Spanish Super Cup, but Rakitic believes they can ill-afford an over-reliance on their stellar forward triumvirate.

"I think that these three players are maybe the best in the world, so the other players, we have to be with them and from those three we can learn a lot," he said.

"We have to do our best but I think the team is not only these three players, so every player has to work in his position.

"We have to work together to be a strong team and a hard team and so we can start to work together."

Rakitic was speaking during Barca's visit to St George's Park, the centre built by the English Football Association to aid the development of their national teams throughout all age groups.

And the 26-year-old was full of praise for the facility.

"It's unbelievable," he added. "It's a perfect place for us to work and we are really happy to be here so we hope that these five days we can work hard to be ready.

"English football has something unbelievable here and for me as a Croatian player, I would like to have something like this in Croatia, but it's not possible."