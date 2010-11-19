Ramble Extra: Bids, goalkeepers & eggs
By Gregg Davies
Good news everybody! It's time for The Football Ramble!
Always funny, never dull, The Football Ramble's podcasts won three gongs in the 2009 Soccerlens Awards - Best Football Podcast (Editor's Choice and Readers' Choice) plus Funniest Football Website.
And they also scooped Best EPL Podcast and Funniest Website in the EPL Talk Awards.
Every week, they are lovely enough to produce a special, exclusive extra bit for FourFourTwo.com.
This week, the Ramblers discuss England's 2018 World Cup bid, a Chinese goalkeeper's rebuke to the fans and Real Zaragoza - the team made of eggs.
You'll have to listen to get it.
So why not start listening, open another window and carry on reading too?
If you like what you hear, you can get the main weekly Ramble podcast from TheFootballRamble.com or subscribe via iTunes here.
