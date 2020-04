Ramble Extra: Bids, goalkeepers & eggs

Always funny, never dull, The Football Ramble's podcasts won three gongs in the 2009 Soccerlens Awards - Best Football Podcast (Editor's Choice and Readers' Choice) plus Funniest Football Website.

And they also scooped Best EPL Podcast and Funniest Website in the EPL Talk Awards.

Every week, they are lovely enough to produce a special, exclusive extra bit for FourFourTwo.com.

This week, the Ramblers discuss England's 2018 World Cup bid, a Chinese goalkeeper's rebuke to the fans and Real Zaragoza - the team made of eggs.

You'll have to listen to get it.

So why not start listening, open another window and carry on reading too?

If you like what you hear, you can get the main weekly Ramble podcast from TheFootballRamble.com or subscribe via iTunes here.

Previous Ramble Extras:

Fri Nov 12: Phil Neville, FIFA & Jamie Redknapp

Fri Nov 5: Stephen Ireland, German doping & Fabbiani

Fri Oct 29: Playstation football and rugby hard-men

Fri Oct 22: Ronaldo, Parkin & nipples

Fri Oct 15: Tackles, rankings & rats

Fri Oct 8: Totti, Cassano, Balotelli & Diego

Fri Oct 1: Favourite African footballers

Fri Sep 24: Diego, dead dogs & FIFA rankings

Fri Sep 17: KO'ing extra-time & Redknapp vs Keys

Fri Sep 10: Morientes, Dalglish & Australian diving

Fri Sep 3: Town of Yarm & Champions League draw

Fri Aug 27: Mido, Arteta & North Korea

Fri Aug 20: Romario & Larissa Riquelme

Fri Aug 13: Roberto Baggio and 'Big Mo' Konjic

Fri Aug 6: Rigobert Song & pitch invaders

Fri July 30: