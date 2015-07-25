Ramos focused on Dortmund amid Premier League speculation

Adrian Ramos appears to have cooled speculation over a move to the Premier League, insisting he has unfinished business at Borussia Dortmund.

The former Hertha Berlin striker has been linked with Crystal Palace and West Brom recently, after struggling to make an impact at Signal Iduna Park during his debut season.

Ramos scored just six goals in 29 appearances during Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge.

With Thomas Tuchel now at the helm and former striking rival Ciro Immobile on loan at Sevilla, Ramos is keen to play a part for Dortmund.

"It was anything but easy for me. But now it's just a matter that I hope to change in the future," the Colombian told Bild.

"I'll do my best to do myself justice. I want to give something back."

An ankle injury ruled Ramos out of the final games of Dortmund's Bundesliga campaign and the Copa America - although the 29-year-old is now back in team training.