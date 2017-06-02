Ramos' goals make him one of the best - Ozil

Mesut Ozil believes Sergio Ramos' record of scoring key goals for Real Madrid makes him one of the best central defenders in history.

Ramos will lead Madrid out against Juventus in the Champions League final on Saturday, having netted in their 2014 and 2016 triumphs.

Ozil, who played alongside the Spain international at Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, believes the Madrid man's attitude makes him the player he is.

"[Important goals are] what characterises him," Ozil told Arsenal Player. "He's not one of the best central defenders in the world, or in the history of football, for no reason.

"He just wants to be successful and you see on the pitch that he never gives up, right until the last second where some players might say: 'Oh, it's over.'

"But his attitude [is that] he's always there for the team and I'm pleased for him when he scores a goal and is successful."

10 - Sergio Ramos has reached double figure of goals in a single season for the first time ever (all comps). Heart. March 12, 2017

Ramos has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season as Madrid won LaLiga while enjoying their fine run in Europe.