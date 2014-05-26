Ramos hoping to end his career at Real Madrid

Spain international Ramos scored a superb headed equaliser in injury time of Real's Champions League final against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday to send the match to extra time.

Real went on to win 4-1 thanks to further goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo, and the victory gave Ramos his first Champions League winner's medal since moving to the Bernabeu from Sevilla nine years ago.

The success also represents Real's 10th triumph in Europe's premier club competition, and Ramos has set his sights on more trophies in the Spanish capital - dismissing speculation of a potential transfer.

"I feel privileged to participate in the world's best team," said the 28-year-old. "I hope to be here for many years and retire here.

"From the first day I noticed the affection of the fans and I will always be grateful.

"It's a dream fulfilled."