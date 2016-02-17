Ramos hungry for third Euro title

Spain defender Sergio Ramos has his sights set on a third successive European Championship title later this year to help banish the memories of a disastrous World Cup defence.

Vicente del Bosque's side suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit at Brazil 2014, but have found some form again as they look to complete a hat-trick of European victories after glory at Euro 2008 and 2012.

Real Madrid captain Ramos already has two winners' medals to his name, but is hungry for more as part of Spain's new generation.

"We're the defending champions," Ramos told FIFA.com. "I've had the great privilege of winning it twice and I'd love to do it a third time.

"Some important players have retired, like Xavi and Xabi Alonso, two central midfielders who defined an era and gave a great balance to the national team.

"But today we've got a good blend of veterans and young players hungry to do big things. We can be confident with the team we've got but we'll let our football do the talking."

Spain face Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia in Group D at Euro 2016.