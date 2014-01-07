Ramos refuses to rule out Premier League move

The Colombian has netted 11 goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances so far this season and is joint top of the goalscoring charts with Bayern Munich-bound Borussia Dortmund frontman Robert Lewandowski.

And after seeing the Poland international dominate the headlines with his big move to the Allianz Arena, Ramos refused to rule out a switch to the Premier League if an attractive offer comes his way.

"I have contract until 2015 at Hertha," he is quoted as telling El Tiempo. "But everyone knows that the English league is the best.

"Which player would not play there if he gets an offer?"

Ramos joined signed for Hertha from America de Cali in 2009 and has made more than 160 appearances in all competitions for the club.