Ramos targets recovery ahead of Clasico

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is focused on recovering from his shoulder injury relapse in time for El Clasico but is not confident of featuring for Spain in the international break.

Ramos scored the opening goal of Madrid's 3-2 defeat to Sevilla on Sunday but sustained an injury to his troublesome left shoulder as he put his side ahead in acrobatic fashion.

Ciro Immobile, Ever Banega and Fernando Llorente then took the game from Madrid before James Rodriguez added a second for Madrid late on.

Having been forced off shortly after scoring, Ramos said afterwards: "The shoulder is not good. In scoring the goal I have fallen on my arm.

"Now I am just thinking about recovering, I will have a scan on Tuesday, but I couldn't continue today.

"The important thing is to recover. It will be complicated to go with the Spanish team.

"The priority must be to recover as soon as possible. I played four or five games with an injection but have had a relapse again today."

Madrid's first defeat under Rafael Benitez keeps them three points off leaders Barcelona with the rivals meeting for the first Clasico of the season on November 21.

Having seen Barca move top with victory over Villarreal earlier on Sunday, Ramos added: "In the second half we did not do the good things.

"Sevilla have played a great game. Places like this are where you win leagues. We have lost three very important points. Coming up a very big game.

"We know is La Liga very long and lots of things can happen. But losing points is not good for the team."