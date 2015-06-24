Ramos 'unhappy' at Real - Calderon

An impasse over Sergio Ramos' contract extension is behind the defender's disillusionment at Real Madrid, according to former president Ramon Calderon.

Ramos is entering the final two years of his contract in Madrid and the Spain international has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United.

Calderon weighed in on the speculation, telling talkSPORT: "It's clear that Ramos isn't happy because the president hasn't offered him a contract extension.

"To me it seems as though it is a public dressing down over his support for [Carlo] Ancelotti and for saying that he did not agree he should have been sacked. The same thing as Iker Casillas."

Ramos is reportedly at the top of Louis van Gaal's wishlist, with the United manager keen to add experience to his defence.

Real are desperate to sign goalkeeper David de Gea but United want one of the club's prized assets in return, preferably Ramos.

Calderon added: "Let's see what happens in the next few weeks. He is an icon for Real Madrid fans, on and off the pitch.

"I don't know if he is the best central defender in the world but he is one of the best. He can play in the middle of defence, on the right or in midfield."