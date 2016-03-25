Ramos withdraws from Spain squad due to back injury

Sergio Ramos has withdrawn from Spain's squad for their friendly against Romania due to a back injury.

Real Madrid captain Ramos was replaced at half-time of Spain's 1-1 draw with Italy on Thursday after struggling with the problem.

A statement from the Spanish FA read: "Sergio Ramos has left the national team's training camp on Friday morning due to a back problem that kept him out of the second half of the meeting with Italy.

"The Spain centre-back was taken off at half-time as a precautionary measure following his back complaints.

"Ramos will return to Spain in the morning, while the rest of the team will continue its preparation for Sunday's friendly against Romania in Cluj."

Madrid will be anxious for Ramos to return to full fitness quickly ahead of next Saturday's trip to Barcelona for El Clasico.