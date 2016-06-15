Ramsey: A win over England is overdue

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes it is "about time" his nation finally beat England, as they prepare to meet at Euro 2016.

Top of Group B, Wales are aiming for their first win over England since 1984 when the neighbours meet in Lens on Thursday.

Ramsey hopes his team can change that in a game which is shaping as crucial for Roy Hodgson's men after they conceded late in a 1-1 draw with Russia in their opener.

The Arsenal midfielder said he had received several messages from ex-Wales rugby players, who beat England 32-31 in the Five Nations in 1999.

"Hopefully we can do that," Ramsey said

"It has been a long time since we beat them. It's about time we changed that and hopefully we can do it.

"You can see it in all sports, in rugby and things like that, there is always an extra edge with England. We are no different, we are really looking forward to it and getting something out of the game."

Hal Robson-Kanu scored the winner for Wales in their opening game, a 2-1 victory over Slovakia in which Gareth Bale also netted.

Ramsey believes Chris Coleman's men can continue getting better as the European Championship goes on.

"I believe we can grow into the tournament. Hopefully we can continue improving," he said.

"The Slovakia result puts us in a good position and we will have even more belief now.

"They always seem to do well in the qualifying campaign and then there is a lot of pressure when they get to the finals.

"That is something they experience, but we don't because we did so well in the qualification campaign in getting here.

"There have been some down points but that has helped us grow as a team, and now we are seeing the rewards of what was put in place over the last few years."