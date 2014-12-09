Ramsey: Galatasaray goal one of my best ever

Arsenal cruised to an easy victory at the Turk Telecom Arena on Tuesday, although the performance was ultimately meaningless as Borussia Dortmund made sure of top spot in Group D with a 1-1 draw with Anderlecht.

Ramsey stole the limelight in Istanbul in the 29th minute as he doubled his tally to make it 3-0 with a vicious half-volley into the top-right corner from 30 yards after Galatasaray had failed to fully clear a Joel Campbell corner.

And the Wales international feels the effort is one of the greatest goals of his career.

Ramsey told Sky Sports: "The ball came to me on the edge of the box and I had a go and thankfully it went in. It's up there with my best strikes."

Lukas Podolski was also on target twice in a hugely impressive display and, although Arsenal were left to settle for second in the group, Ramsey believes they can take plenty of positives from the triumph.

"We finished on a high in the group and now we're looking forward to seeing who we'll face in the next round," he added.

"We scored a few goals and took full advantage of the opportunities.

"We came here with a few players making their first appearance and it was nice to come here and nearly come away with what we needed to finish top."

Ramsey also revealed that a hamstring problem was the reason for his substitution at half-time, but stressed that the issue is not serious.

"I felt a bit of a tight hamstring at half-time," he said. "So I came off as a precaution with the game against Newcastle at the weekend."

