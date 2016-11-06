Ramsey game-time will be decided by Arsenal, says Coleman

Wales will follow Arsenal's instructions when it comes to using Aaron Ramsey in their World Cup qualifier against Serbia, says manager Chris Coleman.

The Euro 2016 semi-finalists host Serbia on November 12, with Ramsey included in their 23-man squad which was named this week.

That comes after the midfielder, 25, missed 13 Arsenal matches with a hamstring injury and only returned in last week's win at Sunderland, before making his first start since his comeback against Ludogorets on Tuesday.

With Ramsey still working his way back to full fitness, Coleman will respect Arsenal's wishes when it comes to how long they use him for.

"It's the best chance we are going to get that he comes with us and he can play - if not 90 then as long as he can," he said.

"And whatever Arsenal say to us - 'this is what he's capable of' - we won't [go against that]. We have never done that with any player.

"Whatever they say he's capable of, and whatever Aaron says he's capable of, that's what will happen.

"It's not in our interest to send injured players back because we won't get them again."

Arsene Wenger and Coleman clashed at this point of last season when the Gunners boss blamed an injury on Wales' decision not to rest Ramsey for a dead-rubber Euro 2016 qualifier against Andorra.

The Wales boss believes the saga has been put to bed but felt he was right to stand up to the Frenchman.

Coleman continued: "The finger was pointed towards us and I had an issue with that, but I dealt with it.

"He's Arsenal's player, he doesn't belong to us. But I do protect my medical team because I know how hard they worked with Aaron, and I know that they would never take a chance.

"We can't afford to burn our bridges with any club and disrespect them but what we do is protect ourselves because we do protect the players."

Ramsey is expected to be involved as Arsenal host rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.