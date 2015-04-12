Ramsey: Losing like failing driving test

The Loftus Road outfit looked destined to pick up a valuable point in their fight against relegation until Cesc Fabregas struck in the 88th minute - Chelsea pouncing to punish a poor Rob Green clearance.

QPR now have to wait a fortnight until their next fixture at home to West Ham, but Ramsey would rather get straight back to action.

"I'd rather have another game," he said. "I'd rather go back to 80 minutes.

"It's horrible. This game's almost like failing your driving test when you think you were so close and you failed it, and then you come back and you'd like that time back.

"That's the cruel, cruel game we play in.

"We'd rather another game now to be honest.

"We need to turn this place back into a fortress. We've had some touch, difficult games."