Ramsey responds to Redknapp's jibe

Redknapp resigned his post at the start of February with the club 19th in the Premier League and initially cited chronic knee injuries for his sudden exit.

However, Redknapp has since stated that the constant rumours surrounding his position led him to believe that not everyone at the club was fully behind him.

Ramsey, though, insists QPR is no more a soap opera than any other professional club in England.

"Football is a soap opera. That's what it is, the whole thing, any club that you go to," he said.

"If you go to a club in League One or League Two, it's going to be a soap opera there, it just depends on how it plays out.

"I don't know if things have calmed down or changed, it's probably a different script."

QPR are two points from safety and welcome leaders Chelsea on Sunday.