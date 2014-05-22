Ramsey rested as Coleman gives youth a chance

Ramsey was dogged by thigh injuries in the second half of the season and, although the midfielder scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final for Arsenal, he will not be required by Coleman on June 4.

Swansea City players Ben Davies and Ashley Williams have also been given the chance to take a break after the Premier League campaign, but Real Madrid's Gareth Bale will make the trip to Amsterdam.

Coleman will only have one capped goalkeeper, Wayne Hennessey, after Boaz Myhill decided to call time on his international career.

However, the Wales manager is hopeful the likes of Tom Lawrence, Paul Dummett, Connor Roberts and James Chester can all make the most of a first chance at international level.

"We have to be careful about throwing too many (youngsters) in against a team like the Netherlands," Coleman said on Thursday.

"This will be a great experience for the squad. I know it is hard to play in June, but we have to get used to it and be ready for it.

"Too many of our players have had injury issues at the end of the season and have missed games. Because of that, we have understandably got a lot of guys missing.

"(Ramsey) needs to have time to rest. He has had a difficult season with injuries and I want him fit and ready to go come September.

"It is the same with Ben Davies and Ashley Williams. They need rest after a long season."

Wales have never beaten Netherlands in six previous meetings but head into the friendly unbeaten in their last four matches.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Connor Roberts (Cheltenham Town), Owain Fon-Williams (Tranmere Rovers)

Defenders: James Chester (Hull City), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace), Declan John (Cardiff City), Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley), Ashley Richards (Swansea City), Neil Taylor (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Liverpool), Jack Collison (West Ham), Emyr Huws (Manchester City), Owain Tudur Jones (Hibernian), Andy King (Leicester City), Tom Lawrence (Manchester United), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), David Vaughan (Sunderland), Jonathan Williams (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Simon Church (Charlton Athletic), Jermaine Easter (Millwall), Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading).