Ramsey withdrawal was Arsenal's call - Coleman

Chris Coleman has questioned whether Aaron Ramsey's hamstring injury could have been prevented after Arsenal ruled the midfielder out of Wales' squad to face Austria and Georgia in two forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ramsey has not played since Arsenal's opening Premier League match of the season against Liverpool and reports suggest his recovery has been slower than expected.

The 25-year-old midfielder was one of Coleman's star performers in Wales' run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, but Arsenal refused to release him for October's fixtures.

Coleman said: "It's disappointing that he's not fit when we expected him to be fit.

"He expected to be fit sooner as well so it's disappointing for all of us. I know what Rambo's like – he'll want to be on the pitch.

"But the players we've got, we've got total confidence in them and they know the drill. They know what's required.

"He doesn't belong to us, he's Arsenal's player and it's their call, they pay his wages, and if that's the decision they made it's up to them. We don't know exactly what he does every day at Arsenal. They're a great club, but it's disappointing to lose a player of his importance.

"You always look at their history in training, his loading, the games he's played and you ask could that injury have been prevented?

"He'll be gutted."

Coleman revealed that Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams, who is currently on loan at Ipswich Town, will also be missing the qualifiers.

"Jonny Williams is playing his first game this week," he said.

"I spoke with Mick McCarthy in the week and we know he’s not ready to come with us yet unfortunately."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Owain Fon Williams (Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).

Defenders: James Chester (Aston Villa), James Collins (West Ham), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Chris Gunter (Reading), Jazz Richards (Cardiff City), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), Ashley Williams (Everton.

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), David Edwards (Wolves), Emyr Huws (Cardiff City), Andy King (Leicester City), Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Shaun MacDonald (Wigan Athletic).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Simon Church (Roda JC), David Cotterill (Birmingham City), Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom), Sam Vokes (Burnley).