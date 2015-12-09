Randall, Fulton agree new Liverpool deals

Connor Randall and Ryan Fulton have signed fresh deals at Liverpool, the club have confirmed.

Both players have come through Liverpool's academy, with right-back Randall making his first-team debut in October against AFC Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Goalkeeper Fulton is yet to make his senior bow but is a regular for the Under-21 side.

"I'm obviously made up to sign a new deal, giving me the chance to stay here for longer, keep working, looking to improve under the manager," Randall told the club's official website.

"I'm delighted and very grateful. Since the first day you come in, that's the goal. You want to get into the first team, be involved and around it.

"It's a dream come true to be in the situation I am. To sign a contract today, I'm very pleased and grateful for the chance."