Rangel targets more success at Fulham

The Welsh side have taken six points from two games at Craven Cottage since their promotion to the top flight in 2011, winning 2-1 last season and 3-0 the campaign before.

Michael Laudrup's men are on a five-match winless streak in all competitions, but Rangel is hopeful of ending that run in west London after the disappointment of conceding a last-gasp equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Stoke City last time out.

"We've done very well at Fulham in the last few seasons. It has really clicked for us in the last two games there - we played very well - and hopefully we can make it three on the trot," he told Swansea's official website.

"But obviously they came to the Liberty in May and won 3-0 in the final game (of last season). That's not to say we are out for revenge or anything like that.

"That was last season, and now we are focused on getting another win to help us this season.

"We were very unlucky against Stoke not to pick up three points. We showed a lot of spirit to come back from 2-0 down, but there were plenty of positives to take from that game to move forward even though we did not win."