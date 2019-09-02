Rangers closing in on Kent capture

Rangers are closing in on a deal to take Liverpool winger Ryan Kent back to Ibrox on a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old had an impressive spell under former Reds captain Steven Gerrard last season but has spent the summer in limbo as the Scottish side refused to meet Liverpool’s asking price and the Merseysiders unwilling to sanction another loan.

However, Rangers appear to have finally come up with a bid which meets the player’s valuation and the PA news agency understands Kent is edging closer to his move to Ibrox with a £6m-£7million deal potentially going through today.

Gerrard had claimed on Sunday that any incoming transfer would have to come “out of the blue”.

The Gers boss is hoping to get more players out on loan before midnight after Jake Hastie joined Rotherham on a season-long deal.

The 20-year-old has made two first-team appearances since joining Rangers this summer from Motherwell under freedom of contract.

The likes of Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt, Eros Grezda, Joe Dodoo and the fit-again Jamie Murphy are also out of the first-team picture.

Gerrard said on Sunday: “There could be a few out. We are trying really hard to help and support the players that want to go out on loan and play football.”

Celtic have been linked with another full-back as they look to tie up a deal for Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor before Scotland’s transfer deadline.

The Scottish champions are reported to be keen on 18-year-old Manchester City defender Jeremie Frimpong, although any signing would likely see him join the club’s development squad.

Boss Neil Lennon is looking for a first-team left-back following the summer departures of Kieran Tierney and Emilio Izaguirre, although he was full of praise for Boli Bolingoli’s display in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Rangers.

Sunderland have also made enquiries over 21-year-old Taylor, who trained with his Scotland team-mates on Monday morning ahead of their upcoming European qualifiers against Russia and Belgium.

When asked on Sunday if they could sign Taylor, Lennon said: “Hopefully. There’s a bit of a hold-up, not at our end, it’s a third party.”

Reports claim Celtic defenders Jack Hendry and Calvin Miller could head to Rugby Park as part of the deal.

Celtic have also been linked with a move to re-sign Victor Wanyama on loan but Tottenham would prefer a permanent transfer for the midfielder, while Sunderland have been credited with an interest in out-of-favour Hoops winger Scott Sinclair.

One Celtic player on his way out is Anthony Ralston. The right-back has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

Kilmarnock have been linked with their former midfielder, Mark O’Hara, and Scotland Under-21s forward Harvey St Clair, who is at Serie B side Venezia. The 20-year-old was in Chelsea’s youth system when Killie boss Angelo Alessio was assistant manager.

Livingston have announced the departure of former Rangers winger Gregg Wylde. A club statement read: “Livingston FC can confirm the mutual termination of Gregg Wylde’s contract which sees the player depart the club with immediate effect.”