Rangers fans salute ‘God-like’ Steven Gerrard as glory days return to Ibrox

Steven Gerrard has achieved “God-like status” after leading Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade, according to one fan who was part of the celebrations at the club’s training centre.

Supporters congregated in Milngavie – as well as Ibrox – after bitter rivals Celtic failed to beat Dundee United on Sunday, meaning Rangers hold an unassailable 20-point lead in the top flight.

With Celtic’s hopes of record-breaking 10th consecutive top-flight crown dashed, Gerrard collected the first major silverware of his managerial career and the former Liverpool captain was hailed by the club’s devotees.

“He has now achieved a God-like status,” Alan Irvine, 43, from Glasgow, told the PA news agency.

Irvine was out celebrating at the club’s training centre and took his daughter Katie, 12, and son Lewis, six, with him.

“This is the first title win of Lewis’ life and the first that Katie can remember as she was only a baby the last time,” he added. “It was an amazing experience to see my children enjoy the success I experienced when I was a young Rangers supporter.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted to urge celebrating fans to abide by coronavirus regulations.

Irvine added: “As for any criticism, I can only speak from what I seen outside the Rangers training centre and the absolute majority were wearing face coverings and adhering, as much as possible, to social distancing. In fact, I’ve seen less social distancing in some retailers.”

Rangers were consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier back in 2012 after financial collapse, but they have rebuilt steadily and are now celebrating being crowned kings of Scotland for the 55th time in their history.

Darryl Mclean, 34, a logistics manager from Glasgow, said: “I’m outside Ibrox Stadium, thousands of people here.

“It’s very emotional, as fans we have been to hell and back, watching greedy directors out for themselves, been taken to the brink of extinction.

“But we stood firm and supported the club through thick and thin. I know we are not meant to be meeting outside at the moment, but the occasion was just to momentous, it’s like Christmas for Rangers.”