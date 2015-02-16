Rangers to help Celtic's opponents Inter

Rangers, who play in the second-tier Scottish Championship and lost 2-0 to neighbours Celtic in the League Cup semi-final earlier this month, have been asked by Inter to loan their training facility.

Inter coach Roberto Mancini likes to work on set-pieces on the morning of games.

The move has precedence with Rangers having allowed Juventus to train at Murray Park before the Turin-based club defeated Celtic 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

"Yes, training at Rangers is an option. We will decide on Thursday morning," Mancini said, according to The Scotsman.

When asked about the possibility of Rangers helping Inter, Celtic midfielder Kris Commons could not resist a jibe at his club's arch-rivals.

"If they want to prepare at a division three training ground let them get on with it," the 31-year-old said, referring to Rangers' effective relegation to the fourth tier of Scottish football in 2012 after going bankrupt.