Rangers midfielder McCrorie is Portsmouth-bound

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie will join Portsmouth on a loan deal until the end of the season, PA understands.

The 21-year-old, who can also play centre-back, flew down to Fratton Park on Friday for talks with Pompey manager Kenny Jackett.

The deal includes an option for the English League One side to buy the player.

However, it is understood Rangers still believe he has a future at Ibrox. McCrorie made his first-team debut under former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha two years ago and made 30 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side last season.

The Scotland Under-21 player had previous loan spells at Ayr and Dumbarton.