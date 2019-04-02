Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos accepts fine for fifth red card of the season

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed Alfredo Morelos has accepted a club fine for picking up a fifth red card of the season in Sunday’s Old Firm derby against Celtic at Parkhead.

The Colombian saw red for an off-the-ball elbow on Hoops skipper Scott Brown in the Gers’ 2-1 defeat and will now miss the next four games through suspension.

Morelos, who had one of his red card rescinded, posted an apology on his Twitter account on Monday and Gerrard said on Tuesday morning: “He has shown remorse and accepted the punishment I have given him.

“We spoke to his representation as well and everyone is on the same page.

“Now it is just a decision for the club to decide where the fine goes to but Alfredo has accepted, shown remorse and apologised.

Gerrard added: “I think he made that public himself which is the right thing to do and we draw a line under it.

“Moving forward we hope Alfredo learns the hard way and we wait now for him to return to help us in the final push.”