Rangers striker Cedric Itten out to inflict more misery on Motherwell

Cedric Itten had never seen a team line up without a striker before Motherwell tried it last month.

But the Rangers striker says he is ready to break through the Steelmen’s massed ranks all over again if new boss Graham Alexander takes a leaf out of Stephen Robinson’s controversial tactic book.

The Swiss forward came to Gers’ rescue last month as Well threatened to heap more frustration on Steven Gerrard’s team following their only defeat of the season so far.

Four days on from being dumped out of the Betfred Cup by St Mirren, the Light Blues found themselves a goal down at home to Robinson’s side despite the fact the visitors were lining up in a bizarre 5-5-0 formation.

But Rangers refused to panic and Itten’s close-range header put the runaway league leaders in front late on after Kemar Roofe had equalised.

While Gers went on to win the game 3-1 and continue their seemingly relentless march towards the title, Well have been forced to bring in former Scotland defender Alexander after Robinson resigned following a nine-game run without a win.

Now former St Gallen striker Itten is looking to heap fresh misery on Well this Sunday as he returns to Fir Park, the scene of his first two strikes for Rangers back in September.

Recalling last month’s showdown, the 24-year-old said: “It was a little bit different.

“I’ve never played against a block like that before.

“The players here told me that usually it’s not that (many) in the block – but against Motherwell it was a five-five block.

“So it was really different, but I was just happy that we could break the block at the end and win the game.

“I always looking forward to every game, but Motherwell is now a good team for me and hopefully I can play well against them on Sunday and maybe even score.

“It’s good memories and for sure it can help if you go out with good feelings on the pitch.

“Fir Park was a little bit special for me. It was where I scored my first goal for Rangers and I’m really looking forward to playing there on Sunday.”

Alexander kicked off his Lanarkshire reign with a 1-1 draw away to St Mirren last week and Gerrard expects to see the former Fleetwood boss take a different approach to his predecessor.

He said: “A manager always goes in and looks to put his own stamp on things.

“Normally you get a bit of a bounce and a boost and you galvanise your players and people normally get a fresh start.

“I’m not sure how they saw their result against St Mirren, but to go away from home in this league and get a point seems like a positive result for a start.

“I’m sure they will be doing everything they can to derail us and be the first team to beat us from a league point of view.

“So we expect a tough challenge. We’ll certainly respect a new manager going in and things being slightly different. We have to be ready to adapt to whatever is throw at us.

“But our focus and our preparation has been majority on us and where we’re at to get the three points.”