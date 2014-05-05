Ranieri adamant he will stay at Monaco

Ranieri, who took over in May 2012 with the club in Ligue 2, has led Monaco to promotion and then a UEFA Champions League berth in their first season back in the top flight.

Monaco sit second in Ligue 1 and eight points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who will win the title with victory over Rennes or if Ranieri's men fail to beat Guingamp on Wednesday.

Despite Monaco's strong performances this term, reports have indicated that Ranieri is set to be dismissed by club owner Dmitry Rybolovlev, with French football legend Zinedine Zidane touted as a potential replacement.

The Italian has previously rejected those suggestions and, although he accepts that the title is probably beyond Monaco, Ranieri expressed satisfaction with his results during his time at the Stade Louis II.

"I always try to play in order to win the next game, but now, to think about the trophy is a little tough," Ranieri said.

"Like I said at the start of the season, only PSG can lose the trophy. I will keep going with my philosophy of the game, a lot of conviction and the most important thing is to finish in second place.

"It will be a great result for the team because if you think about it, 19 players within the squad do not know Ligue 1, 11 players were with me in second division the last season.

"Only three players knew the league. We've played with a player like (Radamel) Falcao for only five months. I really think we've had a great season.

"I believe I work very, very, very, well. That's normal no? That's not so easy reaching the first division, and now having a season as good as Monaco.

"The football is a kind of a weird thing. The most important thing for me is to have achieved what I have been asked to do.

"I am sure that the next season I will be a head coach. That's sure. So for me, a man who loves football, it is a good thing."