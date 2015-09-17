Ranieri to buy players pizza and maybe hot dogs for a clean sheet at Stoke

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has offered to buy his team pizza as a reward for a clean sheet at Stoke City on Saturday.

Ranieri's men visit the Britannia Stadium in good form and second in the Premier League after taking 11 points from a possible 15 to start the season.

One thing Leicester have not been able to do under the Italian's stewardship is keep a clean sheet.

And Ranieri is willing to satisfy his team's tastebuds should Leicester record their first shutout of the campaign.

"I want to pay a pizza for a clean sheet. When we get one I pay for pizza and maybe a hot dog," Ranieri said.

One aspect of his team that has particularly pleased Ranieri is the pace at his disposal. He added: "My team is like the RAF [Royal Air Force]....beep, beep, beep, I love it.

"When you want to build something, it's about the club. The head of the fish. Everyone works together. That's the secret."

But Ranieri is not looking past survival as the primary aim for Leicester this season, stating: "I change my target to from 40 points...to 40 points."