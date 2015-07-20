Ranieri calls for Cambiasso decision

New Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is desperate for Esteban Cambiasso to pledge his future to the club, but is demanding a quick decision from the veteran midfielder.

The Argentinian veteran became a firm fans' favourite at the King Power Stadium following a series of assured performances last season, and has previously worked with Ranieri at Inter.

He appears to be stalling on signing a new deal, however, and Ranieri has made resolving the issue one of his first priorities.

"I've had a conversation with him," the Italian said. "I have spoken to him, I know him from Inter Milan.

"I said to him 'I need you, everybody loves you in Leicester, please come back'.

"He told me he wants to wait and look at all the opportunities offered to him and then he will choose.

"But we need 'Yes or No' because at the start of the season he is a team leader and if he doesn't come, I need another team leader.

"We don't start the season without a player like him."

Cambiasso, who made 31 appearances for Leicester last season, has been strongly linked with a move to West Ham and is also said to be attracting interest from clubs in Italy and his native Argentina.