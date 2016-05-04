Ranieri deserves an honour - Italian prime minister

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi will suggest to president Sergio Mattarella that Claudio Ranieri be honoured for guiding Leicester City to the Premier League title.

In his first season at the King Power Stadium, Ranieri has led Leicester on an unlikely charge to a maiden top-flight title, secured following Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Monday.

The Foxes narrowly escaped relegation last term, and Renzi believes the dramatic turnaround masterminded by the Italian coach is worthy of recognition from his native country.

"I will propose to Mattarella the idea of an honour for Claudio Ranieri," the prime minister told RTL.

"We have to pay homage to a great Italian who has shown that you must always believe."

Ranieri likened Leicester's story to that of Cinderella, but he does not want to get carried away about the potential of defending their title next season.

"It's something indescribable. The world turned its attention to us, watching us. I've received calls from all over the world," he said to Il Secolo XIX.

"Leicester was the Cinderella who was going to win the richest League in the world, so everyone loved it. I've never believed in fairytales, but I never lost hope.

"I never said to my wife, 'we'll win the Premier League' but at Sunderland, the longest away journey, we got there and there were so many guys and their kids with our shirt, so after the game I thought of them.

"Next season will be hard, but we're aiming to finish in 10th place or higher."