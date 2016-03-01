Ranieri: Leicester are ready to fight for title

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insisted there was "nothing negative" about his team's performance in the 2-2 Premier League draw at home to West Brom.

Ranieri's men will lose their place at the top of the table if Tottenham manage to beat West Ham on Wednesday, after Salomon Rondon's opener and Craig Gardner's excellent free-kick for the visitors came either side of first-half goals from City midfield duo Danny Drinkwater and Andy King.

Despite failing to repeat the heroics of Saturday's injury time winner against Norwich City, Ranieri felt his team's overall display marked an improvement on their weekend efforts.

"I am very pleased with our performance," said the Italian, as quoted by BBC Sport. "The players played so well, there was no panic after the first goal.

"We played much better than against Norwich. I am satisfied with the performance. Just sometimes you can do everything but the ball doesn't want to go in.

"I want to create a lot of chances and sooner or later we score. Tonight wasn't the right moment but we are alive and we fight to the end.

"Everybody is ready to fight, to play well, to create chances. Only the victory was missing."

Leicester continue their title tilt at Watford on Saturday and Ranieri added: "[There is] nothing negative. We tried to do everything and well done to my players.

"I love this, we never, never give up. We always try the best in every situation.

"Every team plays football and we have to find the solution and try to win. It is important not to lose the match too as they could have counter attacked."