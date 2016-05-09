Ranieri: Leicester will be fearless in Champions League

Claudio Ranieri has vowed to play without fear when Leicester City debut in the Champions League next season.

By winning the Premier League, Leicester are certain to miss out on drawing some of the game’s biggest names in the group stage of next season’s competition, and Ranieri says his side will give the prestigious club tournament everything they can.

"I believe when the draw is made for the Champions League a lot of teams will want to play against us because we are in Europe for the first time and they think we are underdogs," Leicester manager Ranieri said.

"We are underdogs but we are dangerous. Underdogs can be dangerous teams.

"I am confident because this team three years ago won the Championship and the Championship is very tough. They run all the time."

Ranieri is headed for Italy at the conclusion of Leicester’s triumphant Premier League campaign, but admitted he will be on the lookout for players who can add to his title-winning squad as he looks to improve the team’s depth.

"I hope we can find good players and make some replacements because next season there will be three cups and the Premier League and it will be important to be able to make good changes and give some rest to the players," he said.

"I will ask for the same attitude, the same concentration. We know you can win or lose, but when I see the players play with such spirit I am happy."