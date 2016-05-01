Ranieri to miss decisive Tottenham clash

Leicester City will be crowned Premier League champions on Monday should Tottenham fail to beat Chelsea, but boss Claudio Ranieri will not be watching.

Ranieri's Foxes missed the chance to claim their first league championship on Sunday as they battled out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

That point moved Leicester eight clear of Tottenham in second place with Spurs having to win all three of their remaining games.

Despite the importance of Monday's clash at Stamford Bridge, Ranieri insists he will not be watching as he returns to England from Italy.

"I'd like to watch the match, but I think I am on a flight back from Italy so it will be difficult," he told Sky Sports. "Maybe when I land I will know the result.

"I go back to Italy [and then] tomorrow at seven o'clock I come back so I won't watch the match."

Leicester's first opportunity to secure the title started badly as Anthony Martial gave United an early lead, but captain Wes Morgan snatched a point with a 16th-minute header.

Ranieri was disappointed with his side's start to the match, but hailed an important point on their way to what he hopes will be an historic triumph.

He added: "The performance was good after the first 15 minutes, when we were a little scared.

"United started very well and it was difficult for us to restart. After the goal we played better and I think the draw is the right result.

"I wasn't worried because we have very good heart and I knew we would react. I appreciated our performance."