Ranieri wants long-term Leicester stay

Claudio Ranieri has underlined his desire to make a long-term commitment to Premier League title hopefuls Leicester City.

The Italian has worked wonders to put the Foxes in the driving seat for a maiden top-flight title, sitting seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham with five games left.

Leicester have won five in a row heading into Sunday's visit of West Ham and manager Ranieri's long-term desire to stay at the club is allied to his short-term goal of securing a guaranteed group-stage berth in the Champions League.

He said: "I'd like to stay [long-term]. If the chairman is happy then I'm happy.

"When you have a very good chairman, sooner or later, you build a good building. Everything starts from the boss."

Speaking of his objectives for the remainder of the campaign, Ranieri added: "The next target is securing a place in the Champions League group stages, I love the Champions League music.

"We don't achieve nothing yet. We have to fight to achieve. Football is very strange."