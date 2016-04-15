Ranieri wants long-term Leicester stay
Leicester City are on course for a remarkable Premier League title triumph and boss Claudio Ranieri is keen to commit to the club long-term.
Claudio Ranieri has underlined his desire to make a long-term commitment to Premier League title hopefuls Leicester City.
The Italian has worked wonders to put the Foxes in the driving seat for a maiden top-flight title, sitting seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham with five games left.
Leicester have won five in a row heading into Sunday's visit of West Ham and manager Ranieri's long-term desire to stay at the club is allied to his short-term goal of securing a guaranteed group-stage berth in the Champions League.
He said: "I'd like to stay [long-term]. If the chairman is happy then I'm happy.
"When you have a very good chairman, sooner or later, you build a good building. Everything starts from the boss."
Speaking of his objectives for the remainder of the campaign, Ranieri added: "The next target is securing a place in the Champions League group stages, I love the Champions League music.
"We don't achieve nothing yet. We have to fight to achieve. Football is very strange."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.