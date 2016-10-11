Rashford: I've had to toughen up at United

Marcus Rashford admits he has had to toughen up during his meteoric rise at Manchester United, but believes he is a better player for the added physical attention he receives.

The teenage striker rose to prominence after scoring on his European, Premier League and Manchester derby debuts last season.

Rashford is now a prominent member of United's first team and his form at club level has brought international recognition with England.

The 18-year-old concedes he has to contend with more robust challenges in the Premier League than he did with United's Under-18s, but Rashford has no complaints.

Asked by Inside United if he gets kicked more than he used to, Rashford said: "A little bit, but you don't go through a game of football without having a knock.

"I don't think I have done that for years. It does toughen you up.

"When you get the first knock it kind of wakes you up, you know they are men and it is not like Under-18s when you can take loads of knocks and know you will be fine, that you won't feel anything after the game.

"You definitely get harder knocks but it helps. You just get up and get on with the game, and then you can give it to them back.

"It's important and when you're young I think you need those types of game."