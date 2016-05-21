Rashford limps out of FA Cup final

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford limped out of Saturday's FA Cup final, putting his Euro 2016 place in doubt.

Rashford was a threatening presence in United's attack but was replaced by Ashley Young after 72 minutes of the Wembley showpiece after appearing to hurt his right knee in a clash with Yohan Cabaye.

The 18-year-old was a shock selection in Roy Hodgson's preliminary 26-man squad for Euro 2016, chosen ahead of the likes of Jermain Defoe and Andy Carroll.

Rashford has scored five goals in 11 Premier League games after making his debut in a Europa League match against FC Midtjylland.