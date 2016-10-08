Rashford only getting better - Lingard

Jesse Lingard is confident Marcus Rashford will continue to go from strength to strength as the goals come for Manchester United and England.

Rashford burst onto the scene last season under Louis van Gaal, scoring on his Europa League, Premier League and Manchester derby debuts.

Such was his impact he was handed his first international call-up and he again scored on his first outing, which was enough to see him included in England's Euro 2016 squad.

The 18-year-old has maintained his impressive form this term with four goals in nine appearances in all competitions for United – including one on his EFL Cup debut - and team-mate Lingard believes he can continue to improve – starting with England World Cup qualifier against Malta.

"I haven't seen him fazed at all. He's got a love for the game and every day he's got a ball at his feet," Lingard told reporters.

"He's still young as well so I think things are coming together for him just right at the moment and hopefully he can carry it on. Over the months he has matured a lot from making his debut to now. He's gained a lot of experience at international level and in the Premier League and other competitions.

"He's coming along nicely now but we can't forget he's only young. He's still going to grow and he's still going to get bigger. We'll have to wait and see what he does after that.

"I think scoring against Malta would be massive for him. His confidence is already high anyway but if he scored on Saturday that would make him more confident. But first and foremost we've got to win the game and we'll see what happens after that.

"His confidence is getting better all the time, he scores in most of the games he plays in, or he's had a hand in the goals. So he's contributing well for the club and hopefully he can carry that on."