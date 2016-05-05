Rashford reminds me of me – Ronaldo

Brazil great Ronaldo is reminded of himself when watching teenage Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, 18, has burst onto the scene this season, scoring four goals in nine Premier League appearances.

A two-time World Cup winner and second highest goalscorer in the competition's history, Ronaldo can see Rashford's talents.

Now 39, Ronaldo said there was plenty in Rashford that was comparable to him as a player.

"He's a very good young player. I see some of myself in him for sure - he has courage and he's fast and is very good with the ball," Ronaldo told SunSport.

"I think for the strikers they have to be hungry to score and I see that with him. He has an amazing future."

Such have been his performances, Rashford has been touted as a potential England selection for Euro 2016.

Regardless of whether the teenager is in France, Ronaldo feels Roy Hodgson's men are favourites to clinch the crown.

"In the qualifiers they had 10 matches and 10 victories. I think England are the favourites to win. You have the best qualifying performance," he said.

"I would love to see England win. In England people love football so much, you deserve to win with the national team."