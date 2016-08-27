Rashford: Setbacks part of football

Marcus Rashford was unconcerned by his limited game time under Jose Mourinho before coming off the bench to snatch a last-gasp 1-0 win at Hull City.

Rashford had not featured for United since the Community Shield win over Leicester City and was this week dropped down to the England Under-21 squad, having been part of the senior side at Euro 2016.

But the 18-year-old produced a lively cameo at the KCOM Stadium and became the first teenager to score a Premier League goal under Mourinho's management, preserving United's 100 per cent start to the season in the process.

"It's part of playing the game," Rashford told television reporters regarding being on the end of tough selection calls.

"I'm just getting on with it, working hard in training and just working for moments like this."

That such hard work now takes place alongside the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is only a positive according to the youngster.

"It's amazing being around them every day and learning a lot from them, so I hope it continues," he added.

United full-back Luke Shaw involved himself in the waves of attacks towards the end of the contest and he conceded he felt the victory had got away.

"To be honest, towards the end I thought it wasn't going to be our day," he said. "I didn't think we were going to get the goal.

"But we didn't stop. We kept pushing and luckily Marcus was in the right position at the right time and got us the win."

Shaw added: "I don't think in the last three games we have played our best. We're still gelling as a team and improving in training to get to know how each other play.

"The signs are really positive and we can only build on this."