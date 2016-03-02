Rashford's first club deny asking United for £2million

The club that handed Marcus Rashford the chance to play football as a youngster have rejected reports they requested £2million from Manchester United.

Rashford has burst onto the scene at Old Trafford with four goals in two games, scoring doubles in a 5-1 win over Midtjylland and a 3-2 defeat of Arsenal.

He played at Fletcher Moss Rangers as a child before joining United's academy as a seven-year-old.

A number of professional players have spent time at the community club, including Danny Welbeck, Wes Brown and Ravel Morrison.

Reports have indicated they had asked United for a fee for the teenager but a statement released by Fletcher Moss Rangers read: "We have hit the headlines recently because of Marcus Rashford's exploits for Manchester United Football Club.

"Marcus is one of a long line of young players that started their football life at our club at a young age and went on to fame with a professional football club.

"It has been suggested in at least one national newspaper recently that Fletcher Moss Rangers are asking Manchester United for a donation of £2million for the development of Marcus whilst with our club - this is not the case."